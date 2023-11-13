Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,261 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Independence Realty Trust worth $41,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.