Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $42,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.