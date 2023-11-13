Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $147.19 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

