Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,870 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

