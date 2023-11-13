Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 133.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $230.01 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.06. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.19, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

