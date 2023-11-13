Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $95.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 356.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.