Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $493.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.39 and a 200 day moving average of $486.23. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

