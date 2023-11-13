Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

