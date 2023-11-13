Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 195 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON stock opened at $217.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

