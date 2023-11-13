Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 144 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,912 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of VMware by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 0.4 %

VMware stock opened at $149.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.15.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

