Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

