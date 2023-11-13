Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,115 shares of company stock worth $32,942,868. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.5 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $364.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average of $316.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

