Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $71.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

