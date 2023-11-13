Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Insperity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:NSP opened at $108.60 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

