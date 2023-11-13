Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $133.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock worth $2,133,491. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

