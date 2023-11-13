Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $158,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,405.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,359.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

