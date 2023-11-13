Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

