Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $618,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 562.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $94.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

