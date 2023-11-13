Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $184,000 Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $199.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

