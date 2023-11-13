Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $196.88 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

