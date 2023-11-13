Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in HEICO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 95,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in HEICO by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $165.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

