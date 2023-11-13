Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $772,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

