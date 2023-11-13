Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $594,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $118.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.