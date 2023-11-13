Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $2,018,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 52.8% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at $9,682,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $127.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $2.1322 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 88.58%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

