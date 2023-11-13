Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $132,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $240,703,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 235,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 604,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,008,000 after buying an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.89 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

