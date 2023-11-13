Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $163,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $177.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

