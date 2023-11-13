Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $116.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

