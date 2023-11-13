Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,020.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $44.59 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

