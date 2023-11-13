Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $243.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

