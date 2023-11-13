Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 125 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $148.36 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

