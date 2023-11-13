Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.