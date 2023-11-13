Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

