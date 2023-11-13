Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C($0.66) million for the quarter.

Excelsior Mining Trading Up 12.0 %

MIN stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. operates as a copper production company in the United States. The company owns and operates the Gunnison copper project located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also owns the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Peabody Sill and Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona.

