Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,044.81 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $245.91 billion and $9.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,044.81 or 0.05563632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,260,281 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

