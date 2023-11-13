Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,044.81 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $245.91 billion and $9.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,044.81 or 0.05563632 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00048357 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027820 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014590 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012928 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002216 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,260,281 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
