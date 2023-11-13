Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,614,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 61.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $177.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.