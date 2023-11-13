Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

