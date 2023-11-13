Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

