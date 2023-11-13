Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 730 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQT opened at $39.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.