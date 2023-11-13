Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $182.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $232.38.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

