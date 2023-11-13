Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

