Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IVOV stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $746.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.