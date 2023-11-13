Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masco by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.