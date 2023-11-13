Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

