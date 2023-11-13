Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after buying an additional 5,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,938,000 after purchasing an additional 784,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $26.87 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

