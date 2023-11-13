Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $200,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $419.45 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

