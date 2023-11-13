Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $70.68 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

