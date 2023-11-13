Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Argus cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

