Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Up 2.5 %

AI opened at $26.72 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.