Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $20,128,140,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000.

GBIL opened at $99.89 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

