Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

